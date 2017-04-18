Making extra money without much effort, it's usually too good to be true, but not always. A Lewisville mother says she gets paid to go shopping, as a mystery shopper.

You may have seen the television commercials for the prescription weight-loss pill Contrave.

Contrave is the combination of two older drugs - bupropion, an antidepressant, and naltrexone, an addiction-treatment drug. Its ads say the drug works on the brain to reduce hunger and control cravings.

The FDA approved Contrave is for obese people or who are overweight with a body mass index of 27 or higher and those who suffer from serious conditions such as heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or type 2 diabetes.

The commercial cites studies in which patients who took Contrave along with diet and exercise lost approximately two- to four-times more weight than those who simply dieted and exercised. However, a Consumer Reports analysis of the three clinical trials used to gain FDA approval of Contrive shows the drug works, but the amount of additional weight loss is small and could pose serious health risks.

Contrave can cause anxiety, insomnia and headaches, according to Consumer Reports. Serious health problems such as liver damage, seizures, increased blood pressure and possible heart risks are also possible. People who took it up to 56 weeks lost only five to nine pounds more on average than those who took a placebo.

Consumer Reports advises to speak with your doctor about the risks and different weight-loss options. Consumer Reports health experts say it’s best to lose weight the safer, proven way, by eating less and exercising.

If you've been unable to lose weight on your own, ask your doctor about intensive behavioral programs that have at least 12 sessions a year and include multiple strategies to help you switch to a healthier diet and increase physical activity.