Kid-Friendly ICU Waiting Room Unveiled in McKinney

North Texas siblings raised money to make an ICU waiting room in McKinney more kid-friendly. (Published 23 minutes ago)

No one likes being in an emergency room, or the waiting room for that matter.

Two North Texas siblings are making the experience a little less stressful for some children.

The Schachtel family cut the ribbon Tuesday on a new kids corner at Medical City McKinney inside the ICU waiting room.

Thirteen-year-old Adyn and 10-year-old Adyson raised $3,000 to make the room kid-friendly.

They spent several days in the waiting room last year when their father, Andrew, suffered a stroke for which he is still recovering.

"I felt scared, and there wasn't really a lot to do here, so we just had this great idea to build this corner for a lot of kids to just have this forever and play in it," said Adyson Schachtel.

"When you come in here, it's better, and you feel warm and it's welcome," added Adyn Schachtel.

Weather Alert Hurricane Katia Forms in the Gulf of Mexico

The kids' corner includes an iPad, books, games and a television "for kids shows only."