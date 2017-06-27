Interactive: How to Prevent Drowning Tragedies This Summer

As temperatures climb each summer, the number of drowning deaths does as well.

On June 20, a man was credited with saving a 5-year-old boy from drowning at the Kreyr Community Pool in Wylie.



Earlier this month, a 10-year-old Texas girl drowned in the Red River in southeastern Oklahoma.



Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death among children age 1 to 4. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has tips on how you can help prevent a tragedy.

Starting swimming lessons early can be critical.

Adults should always be present when children are around a pool or any body of water.

In 69 percent of drownings, children were not expected to be in or near a pool. If your child goes missing, the first place to check should always be the pool or nearby body of water. Every second counts.

The CPSC's Pool Safely campaign offers additional tips on how to make sure your family stays safe poolside. For more information, see CPSC's website.