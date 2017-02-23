Strong evidence proves that cardiac rehabilitation after a major heart surgery or procedure can greatly reduce your chances of future hospitalizations for heart problems, but according to UCLA researchers, only one in 10 heart failure patients is referred to cardiac rehab program.

Patients, like 42-year-old Todd Blakley, benefitted greatly from it. The father of one had a quadruple bypass after suffering a silent heart attack.

"I'm a long-term diabetic, which led to kidney failure, which then lead to plaque buildup in my heart," said Blakely.

After surgery, he said he felt great, but his body couldn't keep up with his boost in energy.

"I feel so much more energetic, but the muscles just don't have the ability to keep up with what you feel after heart surgery."

He enrolled in the cardiac rehab program at Medical City North Hills

This Mayo Clinic study shows cardiac rehab can reduce death rates by 45 percent.

"It really hurts me to see patients that come in and say, 'This is my third heart attack and I decided to try something different.' I really wish they would have come and see us after the first heart attack," said Paula Wyman, cardiac rehab supervisor.

The program is comprehensive, with monitored exercise, diet and medication education.

"I have patients not even be able to walk into the building when they start with us," said Wyman. "We've had several go do marathons. We've had them climb mountains. We help them try to find their individual goals."

It helped Blakely reach his goal and he encourages others to seek rehab.

"It seems hard and frustrating but in the end, it helps you much more," said Blakely.