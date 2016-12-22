How to Avoid Holiday Heartburn

Dr. Jay Yepuri of 'Digestive Health Associates of Texas provides the best ways to avoid heartburn this holiday season. (Published 2 hours ago)

It's the time of year for turkey, pie and, well, more pie. All of those delicious holiday foods, unfortunately, can lead to heartburn.

Dr. Jay N. Yepuri of Digestive Health Associates of Texas offers 10 tips to avoiding heartburn this holiday season.

1) Start holiday meals earlier. Try not to eat right before sleeping.

2) Enjoy some nuts before your meal. They help to combat heartburn.

3) Limit alcohol consumption.

4) Don’t smoke and go light on or completely forego dessert.

5) Avoid being heavy handed with seasonings.

6) Eat slowly.

7) Drink water versus soda or juice.

8) Serve light appetizers and eat on smaller plates

9) Think twice before repeatedly popping over the counter heartburn medications known as “PPIs” or Proton Pump Inhibitors. Over time, they can cause dementia, infertility in men, pneumonia, impaired calcium absorption and increased stroke risk.

10) See your doctor. If you experience heartburn twice or more per week, you might actually have GERD or gastroesophageal reflux disease. One-third of the population has GERD. Nonsurgical options exist to treat this condition, aimed to fix the problem vs. mask the symptoms. One such option is Stretta Therapy.

