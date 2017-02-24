Half the Heart, Twice the Fight

Three North Texas toddlers, born with the same heart condition within hours of each other, survive rare congenital heart defect.

Congenital heart defects are the most common types of birth defects.

One of the most rare heart defects is hypoplastic left heart syndrome, in which the heart's left side is underdeveloped, and it affects about five of every 100,000 babies.

That's why doctors were stunned when three babies with the condition were born within 36 hours of each other at the same hospital, Medical City Children's Hospital Dallas.

"It’s just almost unheard of," said Dr. Michael Day, a pediatric cardiologist at Medical City Children's Hospital.

However, nothing has seemed impossible for 18-month-olds Arya Patel, Elliott Swindle and Elliott Wyche, aka 'Tinman.'

Their mothers say the diagnosis was difficult to handle.

"When each of us got the diagnosis, I had no idea what it even was or the severity or what we were about to enter into," said Leah Swindle, who thought the journey would be a lonely one, until she met Aria's mother, Seher Patel, and Tinman's mother, Ashley Wyche, the same week that her son was born.

"You really start to create this bond. I think we were all so fortunate to get to know each other. You get to know the babies in the unit, but you don’t know all the families. We were really blessed to get to know each other," said Swindle.

"It helped us embrace the diagnosis because it’s such a scary thing. We didn’t know what to expect," said Seher Patel.

Together, the families supported each other through surgeries and various treatments each child needed.

"You have all these milestones through this that you can sit and talk to each and ask, 'what was it like? What was your experience?'" said Swindle.

Day says the children are doing well, but because of their condition, will likely need another surgery in a few years.

"They don’t know they’re sick. They just know that they have friends and buddies and they want to play and climb and swing. It’s my job to make sure that they can do that," said Day.

The families are also members of Amazing Little Hearts, a support group for families of children with congenital heart defects.

"Knowing that you have friends going through the same thing, everyone wants that," said Wyche.

Read more about the children on Facebook pages dedicated to their story here and here.