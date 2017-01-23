Flu Cases Going Up in North Texas, Health Officials Say

It was only a matter of time-- and doctors say that time is now. Flu cases are on the rise and now local health officials are reporting a possible flu-related death. (Published 5 hours ago)

Dallas County Health and Human Services says it will take a few days to confirm the details of the death, but they say cases of the flu in Dallas County have skyrocketed in the just last week.

This follows the trend statewide and nationwide. All of the four major counties in North Texas – Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant – have reported cases of the flu.

Texas is one of 29 states reporting widespread flu activity, and across the country three children have died from the illness this season.

This year's flu vaccine appears to be a good match for the circulating virus, and doctors say there's still time to get vaccinated.

The season generally peaks in February, but you don't want to wait too long, as the vaccine needs two weeks inside your body before it can protect you from the flu virus.