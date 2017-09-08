Family of Harvey Hospital Evacuee Shares Story of Strength - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Family of Harvey Hospital Evacuee Shares Story of Strength

By Bianca Castro

    Families of the most critically ill people evacuated from Hurricane Harvey are sharing their stories of unexpected blessings. (Published 39 minutes ago)

    Families of the most critically ill people evacuated from Hurricane Harvey are sharing their stories of unexpected blessings.

    Medical City Healthcare hospitals have received 34 adult patients from facilities on the Gulf Coast impacted by Harvey.

    One of those patients, 79-year-old Alma Wolfe, was transferred from a hospital in Kingwood, where her daughter, Patricia Nagle, says the aftermath of Harvey became critical.

    Nagle says her mother, critically ill with an infection, originally sought treatment at a hospital in Houston before being transferred to Kingwood in anticipation of Harvey.

    "We knew once the hurricane hit, we may not be able to get to her," Nagle said.

    Once in Kingwood, Nagle says, "We still couldn't get to her, cause there was water between myself, my sister and the hospital."

    Then the decision was made to move Wolfe to Medical City North Hills.

    "I was just worried I was going to lose my mother. I wasn't worried about floodwaters or anything else," Nagle said.

    Days passed until Nagle could reunite with her ailing mother, and she says the reception she received has been nothing short of a Godsend.

    "I'm just speechless, because these people have been a Godsend. From the doctors, to the nurses, to the staff, everybody, even down to the cafeteria workers, they've gone above and beyond," Nagle said.

    The hospital put her in touch with the American Red Cross for extra clothing and provided a room for her to stay.

    Her mother's condition, she says, has drastically improved.

    "This is one of those you say, 'Thank you Harvey,' honestly. If it wasn't for the hurricane, we wouldn't be here," Nagle said.

    Nagle says they've reunited with family whom they haven't seen in decades here in North Texas.

    Still there's a long road ahead, and she isn't sure when her mother will be discharged.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 38 minutes ago
