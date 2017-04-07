Drugmaker GSK Recalls Nearly 600,000 Asthma Inhalers in the U.S.

GlaxoSmithKline has recalled nearly 600,000 Albuterol inhalers.

The company says certain Ventolin HFA 200D inhalers may not give patients the right dosage of medicine.

The affected lot numbers are 6ZP0003, 6ZP9944 and 6ZP9848.

The voluntary recall is considered "class two," meaning the products could cause a temporary health problem.

The recall impacts hospitals, pharmacies and warehouses across the country.

This is not a patient level recall, but if you believe you have an affected inhaler you can call GSK’s customer service line at 800-245-1040.