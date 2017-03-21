Dentists Who Make House Calls

More dentists to offer mobile services for people who can't, or choose not to, visit a traditional dentist's office.

Getting to the dentist can be, for some, can be a hassle. But it can be even tougher getting a loved one, like an aging parent, to his or her dental appointment.

Now, more and more dentists are willing to come to you, but there are some things you should know about the current trend of mobile dentistry, according to Dr. Danice Couch, who's been making mobile dental visits with Elite Mobile Dental in Dallas for the last five years.

"We do absolutey everything you would have done in a regular dental office. We have a hygentist and digital x-rays and all the equipment you would find elsewhere," said Couch.

Her team focuses on the elderly who are unable to get around on their own and she says business she says is booming.

"We have grown by leaps and bounds over the last five years," Couch said.

Caregiver Diane Cannon says she was surprised to see Couch's set up, inside the chapel of the nursing home of her client.

"The first time I was here, about two or three weeks ago, I had no idea! They said the dentist is coming and I thought they would come to her room and check her out but I was like, 'how did you get all that stuff here?," said Cannon.

Couch says more and more providers are going mobile to meet a demand that's expected to skyrocket.

According to an industry publication, in 2050, the population over age 65 is projected to be 83.7 million, almost double that of 2012. As a result, more people will become non-ambulatory, making many unable to travel to a dental office for treatment.

"The transition is simple. I wish someone could come to my house," said Cannon.

Many dentists do make house calls to people who may be too busy to visit.

But here's a word of caution, though, from Couch.

"I would encourage people to do their research and do their homework."

Mobile clinics have to be registered with the Texas State Board of Dental Examiners.

Couch suggests researching reviews and getting referrals before choosing a mobile dentist.