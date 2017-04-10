Dallas Salon Specializes in Care for Diabetics

A nail salon in Dallas specializes in nail care for people with diabetes, a population vulnerable to illness resulting from infections.

It's sandal weather in North Texas, but getting the perfect pedicure can be hard for a person with diabetes.

An infection from a small cut can raise a diabetic's blood sugar levels and increase his or her risk of serious complications, like ulcers or even amputation, but a special nail salon in Dallas aims to put diabetics at ease.

Dr. Richard Galperin and Dr. Maryam Raza make up part of the medical team behind Nail MD Spa and Nail Salon, a physician owned and operated salon and clinic designed with diabetics in mind.

The salon uses sterilized nail equipment and follows policies and procedures to ensure hygienic and aesthetic pedicure and manicures for people with diabetes, according to the team.

Nail technicians undergo training to practice sterile nail care for clients with circulation problems, cancer, autoimmune diseases, the elderly population and diabetes.

Gail Morris, of Mesquite, is a client and patient.

"If you have an issue or something, Dr. Galperin is right there and can take a look at it," Morris said.

Raza explains that the idea was spawned while brainstorming prevention and education methods for diabetic patients.

"If they are coming regularly to the nail salon to get their nails check, someone is overseeing their care, their foot care," Raza said.

The salon isn't just for diabetic patients.

Christy Wiggins received a cut during a pedicure at a different salon.

It led to an infection and ulcer, which had to be removed and resulted in a year-long recovery.

"I had to seek laser treatments. I had medications, ointments, prescriptions," Wiggins said. "It changed my life."

She now goes to Nail MD for the peace of mind along with her pedicure.

"It's comfortable to know that a doctor is right across the hall in case something happens," Wiggins said.