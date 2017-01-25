Dallas County health officials confirm the county's first and second flu-related deaths of the season Wednesday.

The victims were 95 years old and 89 years old, respectively, and were residents of Dallas, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

Due to medical confidentiality and personal privacy reasons, no other identifying information was released.

No other flu-related deaths have been reported this season in North Texas.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies the flu as "widespread" in Texas, with health clinics reporting hundreds of new positive flu tests this week.

