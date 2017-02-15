Dallas County Reports 6th Flu-Related Death of Season

A sixth person has died from flu-related complications in Dallas County this season, health officials confirm.

The 83-year-old victim was a resident of the city of Dallas. Further information was not released by Dallas County Health and Human Services, citing medical confidentiality.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently classified the flu as widespread in Texas, and they recommend a yearly flu vaccine for people over 6 months.

The county health department says adult flu vaccinations are available at the DCHHS building at 2377 North Stemmons Freeway, and the children's vaccine is available at all county immunization clinics.

Appointments are not necessary. For more information call 214-819-2162.