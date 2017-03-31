Dallas County Health Readies for Mosquito Season

Dallas County Health and Human Services leaders say they're ready for mosquito season.
Mosquito-borne viruses, such as West Nile and Zika, remain the largest concern.
In 2016 in Dallas County, 61 people were infected with West Nile, including three who died after contracting the virus.
Experts said 80 percent of those infected with mosquito-borne illnesses were not wearing repellant.
No Zika cases in North Texas originated from mosquitoes, but it's on radar for health department's across the Metroplex.
DCHHS Director Dr. Zachary Thompson continues to mention citizens should observe the "Four D's," detailed below.
How to Protect Yourself from Mosquito Bites
- Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.
- DEET: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.
- Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.
It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day, according to the CDC. When outdoors, adjust your dress and wear repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first lines of defense against insect bites.
Published 16 minutes ago