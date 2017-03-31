Dallas County Health Readies for Mosquito Season

In a news conference Friday, March 31, Dallas County Health and Human Services leaders say they're ready for mosquito season.

Mosquito-borne viruses, such as West Nile and Zika, remain the largest concern.

In 2016 in Dallas County, 61 people were infected with West Nile, including three who died after contracting the virus.

Experts said 80 percent of those infected with mosquito-borne illnesses were not wearing repellant.

No Zika cases in North Texas originated from mosquitoes, but it's on radar for health department's across the Metroplex.

DCHHS Director Dr. Zachary Thompson continues to mention citizens should observe the "Four D's," detailed below.