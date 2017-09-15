Dallas Church Hosts Free Medical Checkups - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Church Hosts Free Medical Checkups

    The Dallas mega shelter for people fleeing the flooding and devastation of hurricane Harvey. The city says it can accommodate up to 5,000 people, Tuesday August 29, 2017.

    A Dallas church is hosting free, non-emergency medical and dental checkups this weekend for the public as well as Hurricane Harvey evacuees.

    All services will be free to patients on a first come, first served basis at the Dallas First Church of Seventh-Day Adventists.

    The clinic will be open to the general public on Friday, Sept. 15 and Sunday, Sept. 17 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Dental and vision services will be offered exclusively to Hurricane Harvey evacuees on Saturday.

    The church is located at 4009 N. Central Expressway.

    The free clinic was organized by AMEN, the Adventist Medical Evangelism Network.

    Volunteer applications and donations are also being accepted online.

    Online: Health4Dallas.org

