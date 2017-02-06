Collin County Burn Center Treats 700 in First Year

The Burn and Reconstructive Centers of Texas at Medical City Plano, the first and only burn center in Collin County, is celebrating its one-year anniversary.

Since opening last year the burn center has treated more than 700 patients who required more than 4,000 burn and reconstructive-related appointments in the outpatient clinics.

Its first patient was Joel Thomas Hall, of Trophy Club.

Hall suffered third-degree burns on his legs after an accident near a fire pit while vacationing near Lake Texoma.

"Burns are something you live with the rest of your life. It's something you overcome," Hall said.

He was at a hospital in Gainesville when paramedics brought him to Medical City Plano.

"I like being the first. I like being able to say I was the first and when I would come to my burn clinic appointments, I would go up to the ICU and tell patients I was the first burn patient," Hall said.

“Specialized burn care complements our trauma program and places Medical City Plano at the pinnacle of emergency care," said Charles Gressle, CEO of Medical City Plano. "The numbers speak for themselves. There was a huge community need for providing exceptional and compassionate burn care close to home, and I am proud that we are meeting this need and treating so many people who require this highly specialized care."

Hall donated an original painting to reflect is thoughts of his stay.

The painting depicts an ocean wave.

"It was a flow, a rush of healing. Instead of getting surgical treatment, it was continual care, continually flowing over me while I was here," Hall said.