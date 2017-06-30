For some children born with hearing loss, cochlear implants help bridge their communication gap. Researchers are now using a high-tech system to understand more about language skills and these young learners.

Two out of every 1,000 children in the U.S. are born hard of hearing or totally deaf. For some, cochlear implants help bridge the communication gap between themselves and the hearing world.

Now, researchers are using a high-tech system to understand more about language skills and these young learners.

Logan Manch, 3, is full of curiosity, but right after he was born his parents feared they would struggle to communicate.

“There’s mild, moderate, severe and profound, and he was profoundly deaf in both ears,” Logan’s mother Sarah Lodge explained.

Doctors implanted cochlear hearing devices, but Lodge and her husband worried Logan would lag way behind big sister Jenna, when it came time to talk.

Derek Houston, Ph.D., a cognitive psychologist at Ohio State University in Columbus, is studying the impact of cochlear implants on language by watching kids and caregivers interact.

“We just say play with your child how you normally would with these objects,” Houston said.

But, the toys are given made-up names. And the kids and caregivers wear head-mounted cameras.

“We can see moment by moment where they are looking from their own perspective,” Houston said.

Researchers learn which made-up words the kids remember, then they analyze the parental interactions that worked.

“The ultimate goal is to have evidence-based education and therapy for children with hearing loss,” Houston said.

Lodge says positional words like “beside” or “inside” help sharpen Logan’s skills. She also talks through the steps of their day out loud.

“He’s come a long way,” Lodge said.

Houston says he hopes the research will soon be extended to children with ADHD and autism.