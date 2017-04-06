Child, 8, Dies from Flu Complications in Dallas County

An 8-year-old child has died from the flu in Dallas County, health officials say Thursday.

The child's death is the first pediatric flu death of the season in Dallas County, and further details were not released, for medical confidentiality and personal privacy reasons.

"We are deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts are with the family and friends of this child," said Zachary Thompson, director of Dallas County Health and Human Services, in a statement.

Thompson said the child's death is a "wake-up call" for everyone to protect themselves and loved ones by getting the flu vaccine.

The vaccine is still available at county health offices and clinics.