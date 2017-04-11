Ask the Pediatrician - Skin Conditions | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Ask the Pediatrician - Skin Conditions

By Bianca Castro

Dermatologist Dr. Adnan Mir with Children's Health answers your questions about your child's skin issues.

Published 1 minute ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices