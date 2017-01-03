After seeing a surge in Obamacare enrollments in December, health care counselors are preparing for another surge before open enrollment ends. (Published 36 minutes ago)

After seeing a surge in Obamacare enrollments in December, health care counselors are preparing for another surge before open enrollment ends later this month.

"I think people are more concerned about not being covered, so our numbers have actually increased by about 70 percent over last enrollment," said Sonia White, with the Community Council of Greater Dallas. "So we're seeing a very positive response to people wanting to come in and wanting to make sure that they have coverage."

The new Congress is moving quickly to repeal the Affordable Care Act, and Senate Republicans have already introduced a measure directing top congressional committees to cast votes to assemble to repeal legislation by Jan. 27.

"It will be a big difference if they take it away from us," said Marcelino Hernandez, of Dallas, who also enrolled his 90-year-old mother.

"What are we going to do if they take it away from us, as far as the health care. It's too expensive for us and not everybody can afford it," Hernandez said.

"The most important thing to remember is that the marketplace, it's open and continues to be open," said Daniel Bouton, program manager at the Community Council of Greater Dallas. "Many different options are available for consumers that they are looking and searching for an affordable health insurance."

After a record enrollment in December, 6.4 million people are currently enrolled in Obamacare, including 775,659 Texans.

"The law is still the law, and people are required to get health insurance coverage," White said.

Open enrollment runs through Jan. 31.