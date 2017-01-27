Arlington Martin High School Students at Risk for Mumps

Students and staff at Arlington's Martin High School may be at risk for mumps after a student now diagnosed with the virus had been in school days before.

Parents of students at the southwest Arlington high school received a letter Jan. 25 saying their children may have been exposed to a person with mumps on Jan. 12 and 13.

The letter discussed the symptoms of mumps and stressed the importance of contacting a doctor if anyone has symptoms.

The district also called every student's household on Jan. 26 to warn of the possible exposure and to be sure everyone is making efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.

Leslie Johnston, a spokeswoman from the school district, said most students at the school have been vaccinated. Health experts add, however, a small percentage of people vaccinated against mumps can still contract the virus.

Mumps is spread through coughing and sneezing, saliva and sharing cups and utensils. The spread of this highly contagious virus can be prevented by practicing good hygiene, getting vaccinated and remaining home if you are diagnosed.