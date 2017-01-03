Carter BloodCare Asking for Donations Due to Critical Shortage | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Carter BloodCare Asking for Donations Due to Critical Shortage

    After hospitals used more blood than anticipated last week, an area blood center is asking people to donate.

    Carter BloodCare, who supplies blood for hospitals in 56 counties, said their inventory is critically low. The center has asked people who can give blood to donate on Tuesday or Wednesday. 

    As a general rule, blood centers see fewer blood donations around the holidays. 

    Holiday gatherings, seasonal illnesses and severe weather can lead to fewer people donating, according to the Red Cross.

    On top of that, hospitals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area used significantly more blood than normal last week, a spokesperson for Carter BloodCare said.

    The reason for the spike is unclear, the spokesperson said.

    Click here for a list of donation centers.

