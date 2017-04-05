Are Hormones the Secret to Weight Loss?

Group of Rockwall women undergo hormone replacement therapy with hopes of losing weight, but say they gained much more wellness than expected.

The secret to losing weight could be in your hormones.

Research shows hormone imbalance can have a huge impact on your back and forth weight gain, but a group of women in Rockwall are undergoing hormone replacement therapy to help aid in their quest to lose weight.

Nowadays, lunch at the office tastes a lot different for co-workers Carol Dogans, Margaret Svoboda, Carol McCreanor, Lou Johnson and Robin Nelson.

"Just a few months ago, we would have been ordering a tin of pizza," says Nelson.

Now, they say, making better decisions about food comes easy and is one of the perks they've seen since undergoing hormone replacement therapy in at Evexias Medical Center in Rockwall.

"I completely eliminated sugar and I feel so much better," says Dogans.

As part of the therapy, a trained medical provider inserts a pellet of either estrogen or testosterone inside the body.

We asked Lara Lovell, a family nurse practitioner at Evexias how it helps someone lose weight.

"It's more of the function of getting you back to the place where you really feel like getting up and going and doing what you used to like to do: exercises, getting to the gym," says Lovell.

Lovell says not only does it boost your energy, it can increase your mood, improve your skin and quality of sleep, even increase libido, for men and women.

"When we drop below the 800 threshold for testosterone levels in men, we start to see that chronic disease can sneak up on us, things like diabetes, even osteoporosis," says Lovell.

The ladies have experienced most of the benefits.

"I have never known sleep until after being pelleted, honestly," says Nelson.

"I had zero libido. once I got pelleted, I realized it's me, not my husband," says Dogans, whose husband also underwent the pellet treatment.

But what about weight loss?

All but one have yet to shed the number of pounds they had hoped for, but they say they're okay with with that fact because it's no longer about the number of the scale.

"I'm less concerned about the weight now because I feel so much better. I feel the weight is going to come off with the choices that I'm making," says Nelson.

Experts say there are online assessments available to see if hormone therapy is right for you.

They say most women experience hormone imbalances after the birth of their second child.

