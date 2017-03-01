In this photo illustration, vials of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine are displayed on a counter at a Walgreens Pharmacy on January 26, 2015 in Mill Valley, California. (Photo by Illustration Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Dallas County Health and Human Services is investigating a mumps outbreak in the Cedar Hill Independent School District.

A total of 23 students and staff members at Cedar Hill High School have confirmed mumps diagnoses in the past three weeks, according to DCHHS.

There are an additional nine cases under investigation.

The students diagnosed with the infection all have documentation of two prior doses of vaccines. DCHHS is recommending students and staff get an additional third booster of MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine.

North Texas has been experiencing an increase in mumps cases over the past few months, said DCHHS, including unrelated outbreaks in neighboring counties.

An ongoing outbreak in Johnson County is beginning to subside, according to Dr. Elvin Adams, of Johnson County.

If you'd like to learn more about the mumps, visit the Dallas County Health and Human Services website.