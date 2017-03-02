Hormone Therapy Can Improve Weight Loss: Study

According to the CDC, 30 percent of Texans are considered clinically obese, but it might not all be our fault. Doctors say hormones may actually make losing weight difficult.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say about 38 percent of American adults are considered clinically obese and 71 percent are overweight. Research shows that hormone imbalance can have a huge impact on this back-and-forth weight gain. Wellness experts are seeing how balancing the hormones can help with weight loss.

Terri DeNeui, MSN, APRN-BC , a nurse practitioner and owner of Evexias Medical Centers, said the benefits of hormone replacement therapy go beyond increased energy levels, mood and libido.

“After we would get their hormones balanced and some key nutrients in their thyroid, they would come back the next time and say, ‘Wow I’ve lost 10 to 15 pounds and I didn’t even try, what’s that about,’” detailed DeNeui.

That’s what happened to Brandy Prince, MSN, NP-C, a nurse practitioner, who had no energy, and a pattern of losing and gaining weight over and over.

“I was obese at 208 pounds and I felt terrible. I felt terrible about myself. I got out of bed every morning and everything just hurt,” Prince said.

Using pellets that are inserted under the skin, Prince got testosterone, which helped her build muscle and her thyroid levels were increased. She slept better and she lost weight, eventually more than 50 pounds.

"The weight loss was not something that I expected or anticipated, but it was definitely a wonderful benefit," said Prince.

"Hormones and what’s going on inside the body at the cellular level where metabolism actually happens has got to be a part of any kind of weight loss regime, otherwise you are just spinning your wheels," said DeNeui.

Prince detailed, "It's not just my physical size, but my entire confidence, and my self-esteem has changed. I’m not the same person."

Doctors said this type of hormone therapy has minimal risk factors and few side effects, although patients with a history of breast or prostate cancer may need further evaluation and doctors may consider alternate options for those patients.

