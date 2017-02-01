Freshman Brings Recycling to Collin County High School

The average high school goes through 250 thousand pieces of paper a year. That's why most high schools recycle.

There was one high school in North Texas that wasn't recycling. That is, until a freshman came in and decided to make a change.

After years without a program, Celina High School is finally recycling again and it's all thanks to freshman Sierra Smith.

"I was sitting there in class with a piece of paper or a water bottle and I had nowhere to put it," said Smith. "I was disappointed.”

So she did something about it.

“I researched to know what my options were, and then I communicated with the waste management company which is progressive waste.”

Sierra said the company told her they’d provide the outside bins but not the bins for inside.

“I had to get more than 100 bins on my own," said Smith.

Well, she got some help, from fellow students and the administration.

“She's a great kid, she's always thinking of others," said Dave Wilson, Celina High School Principal. "And it not only helps the school, it's a great way for her to kick off her high school career. The sky's the limit for her. I'm looking forward to what else she's going to do for us.”

For her part, Sierra remains humble.

“I feel like I took something that needed help and improved it, but I can't make a difference without other peoples support." she said. "So it's just a starting point."

It’s a starting point, but the school is off and running.

Wilson says, “It's a team effort, that's what's great about Celina, when there is something important the community rallies the school rallies and the kids rally and that's what makes it good."

If you're wondering where Sierra wants to go with her passion: she's actually a dancer, and thinks she wants to teach in the fine arts. She says that will give her an opportunity to impact and influence a younger generation in a positive way.