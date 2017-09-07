Bike Sharing Comes to UT Arlington - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Bike Sharing Comes to UT Arlington

    Starting Thursday, there's a new way to get around the University of Texas at Arlington.

    UTA's Institute for Sustainability and Global Impact was set to launch its new bike-share program on campus at the University Center Mall Thursday morning.

    UTA students, faculty and staff can join in the program for $25 per year. Bikes are free for the first two hours of use and $1 for every hour after.

    Zagster 8 cruiser bikes will be available at seven stations across campus. The bikes have built-in locks, automatic lights, reflectors and a basket.

    More online: bike.zagster.com/uta

