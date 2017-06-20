Free Shade Trees for North Texas Oncor Customers

Oncor is once again teaming up with the Arbor Day Foundation to give away free shade trees for North Texas Oncor electric customers.

It's all part of the 2017 Energy-Saving Trees program.

All homeowners who have Oncor are eligible for two free shade trees just in time for the planting season.

Oncor says the program not only provides shade trees but the website also includes an interactive feature to educate customers on the best kind of trees and the best place to plant the trees in order to lower cooling costs in the summer and at the same time avoiding power lines.

Oncor will start giving away trees this coming fall.

Available trees included Texas Redbud, Bur Oak, Cedar Elm, Mexican Buckeye, Mexican White Oak and Pecan trees.



More:ArborDay.org/Oncor

