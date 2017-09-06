WOW air, a low-cost airline based in Iceland, plans to expand its destinations in the United States.

Start packing your bags for Europe, but be sure to pack light.

Beginning in May 2018, seasonal non-stop service to Reykjavik, Iceland, begins from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on WOW air, Iceland's low-cost carrier.

"We think Dallas is a great destination in its own right," said Skuli Mogensen, CEO and founder of WOW air.

WOW air will become the first international low-cost carrier to fly from D/FW Airport, offering three flights a week to Reykjavik.

Tickets will cost just $99 to Iceland and $149 to Paris, London and five other cities in Europe served by the airline.

"I fully expect Dallas be a success, and assuming it is, then we will increase capacity and expand the flight period," Mogensen said.

The airline will use the Airbus A330 aircraft for the flights, with seating for 340 passengers.

Weather Alert Hurricane Katia Forms in the Gulf of Mexico

Two domestic ultra low-cost carriers, Spirit and Frontier, already fly out of D/FW Airport, and pricing on WOW is similar.

"You get one personal item for free, you pay for the other carry-on, you pay for checked baggage, you pay for seats, you pay for meals," said Steve Cosgrove, with Dynamic Travel & Cruises, who predicts other European low-cost airlines may soon follow to D/FW.

"They'll be watching it to see how successful it is and how it does. And, if so, then yeah, they'll be adding flights, and that's going to put pressure on American, British Air, Lufthansa and the other carriers out of there from a low-cost perspective," Cosgrove said.

WOW's service to D/FW begins May 24, 2018.