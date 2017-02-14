WinCo Foods officially opened a $135 million, 800,000 square-foot state-of-the-art distribution facility in Denton Tuesday.

The employee-owned company's new facility is located at 300 S. Western Boulevard and will serve all nine north Texas grocery stores and four planned for Oklahoma over the next two years.

"This new Distribution Center takes WinCo Foods, and our commitment to the region to a whole new level," said a company spokesperson in a prepared statement. "This incredible facility, with its unmatched size and flexibility, will allow us to continue expanding in Texas and beyond while at the same time offering the lowest overall prices, the greatest possible quality and the widest conceivable variety to North Texas shoppers."

The distribution center includes a 60,000-square-foot truck maintenance center and includes space to add another 130,000 square feet in the future.

"What we're now able to achieve, in terms of bringing the lowest price groceries to our North Texas customers, is remarkable," said the spokesperson. "With this newest distribution center, in such a key place in the country, WinCo can deal directly with suppliers and vendors to get all manner of product on the shelves in the shortest possible time in both our existing stores as well as stores in the region we plan to open going forward."

The new facility will employ an estimated 165 people.