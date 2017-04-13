Deal Over Trump-Branded Dallas Hotel is Dead

The developer trying to build a Trump-brand hotel in Dallas told the city this week that the deal is dead.

Mukemmel "Mike'' Sarimsakci, who has been promoting plans to launch the Trump Organization's new Scion line of luxury hotels on a vacant lot near Dallas City Hall, told City Council members that he will work instead with another hotel company, according to council member Philip Kingston.

Kingston, who has been a critic of the Trump hotel project, said he and council member Adam Medrano heard the news Tuesday from Sarimsakci, who cited public opposition to the project.

