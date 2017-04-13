Deal Over Trump-Branded Dallas Hotel is Dead | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Deal Over Trump-Branded Dallas Hotel is Dead

The developer did not immediately reply to requests for comment Wednesday

By Miles Moffeit and Sue Ambrose - The Dallas Morning News

     The developer trying  to build a Trump-brand hotel in Dallas told the city this week that the deal is dead.

    Mukemmel "Mike'' Sarimsakci, who has been promoting plans to launch the Trump Organization's new Scion line of luxury hotels  on a vacant lot near Dallas City Hall, told City Council members that he will work instead with another hotel company, according to council member  Philip Kingston.

    Kingston, who has been a critic of the Trump hotel project, said he and council member Adam Medrano heard the news Tuesday from Sarimsakci, who cited public opposition to the project.

    Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 55 minutes ago
