A Texas company is celebrating its 100,000 employee milestone across Mexico and Texas.

H-E-B Texas Grocery announced the growth of its employment to 100,000 people Tuesday. This total makes H-E-B the largest privately-held employer in the state and one of the largest in the country.

"This milestone represents our deep commitment to improving the lives of Texans and their families," said Craig Boyan, President and COO of H-E-B. "It takes great people to build a great company, and we look forward to providing even more Texans with meaningful career opportunities."

Since 2008, H-E-B has created more than 24,000 jobs. The company currently has 388 stores and plans to add nine new stores in Texas and six new stores in Mexico in 2017.