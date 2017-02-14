DR Horton Tower, a 38-story glass skyscraper at Commerce and Second streets in downtown Fort Worth, will be renamed Bank of America Tower later this year, Sundance Square Management says.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram and Sundance Square Management said Bank of America will construct a bank at the ground floor and will lease the three floors being vacated by home-builder DR Horton. Horton, according to the Star-Telegram, is moving to a new campus in Arlington.

Bank of America will house approximately 180 employees in the 68,000-square-foot space. On the ground floor, the banking center will occupy about 4,000 square-feet and will extend to the sidewalk, adding square footage to the building. The bank is expected to be completed in 2018.

"We are excited to welcome Bank of America to Sundance Square. One of the most visible pieces of this addition will be the change in the building perspective, adding a retail bank to the ground level that will extend to the sidewalk will enhance the entire block," stated Johnny Campbell. "As a world-class company, we are proud Bank of America has chosen Sundance Square as a hub to conduct business and serve downtown Fort Worth."

The renamed Bank of America Tower will also be home to Merrill Lynch who is moving to the tower from Sundance Square Tower 1/Wells Fargo Tower.

"Fort Worth is an important growth market for Bank of America," said Mike Pavell Fort Worth Market President, Bank of America. "We are pleased to be the anchor tenant at the tower, giving us the opportunity to co-locate our Merrill Lynch, U.S. Trust, Business Banking, Global Banking & Markets and Retail teams so they can have stronger collaboration in better serving our clients while ensuring responsible growth to our company."

Weather Alert Rain Moves Through North Texas on Valentine's Day

"Tower II is one of two office towers originally called the City Center development. The towers were designed by noted New York architect Paul Rudolph, and were the first major skyscrapers constructed as part of downtown Fort Worth’s renaissance in the 1980s. The towers are not identical, but they are both shaped like pinwheels, creating many corner offices," according to a statement on the tower's history on SSQMgmt.com.