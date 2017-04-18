How to File for an Extension on Tax Day

If you’re not in a position to pay taxes, the IRS and Department of Revenue offer installment plans. You can set up a plan within two weeks of filing. This year’s filing deadline is April 18.

"People who file late can incur one of three different penalties: There’s a late filing penalty, a late paying penalty, or interest," Nichols said. “"Now, if you don’t owe any tax – you don’t have a balance on your return by the time you’re done – you don’t have any penalties."

Mark Nichols, member of the Massachusetts Society of CPAs, said the penalties and interest for filing or paying late can pile up.

The deadline for filing your taxes is right around the corner, and if you’re a procrastinator, you may want to think twice about putting off filing that return.

The tax day deadline is here but don't worry if you're not ready to file your taxes.

You may file an extension with the IRS that gives you up to six more months to file your taxes — but you gotta do it today and still have to pay. Filing an extension will spare you from late filing penalties — 5 percent of the amount of tax you owe for each month or partial month past the April 18 deadline. The extension is automatic — you do not have to send any justification or reasoning like "I have 5,000 wadded-up receipts crammed in a shoebox."

Top Tools for Filing Your Taxes Yourself

Consumer Reports took a look at the three most popular products to help you go it alone this tax season. Consumer Reporter Susan Hogan has the details. (Published Friday, April 7, 2017)

To file an extension, fill out IRS Form 4868, “Application for Automatic Extension of Time to File U.S. Individual Tax Return” and submit it before the April 18 filing deadline. The form and instructions are available at your local IRS office, online here, or through any e-filing service.

The form is quite simple, requiring your Social Security Number for identification (and your spouse’s if you are married and filing jointly) along with your best estimate of your tax liability and the amount you are paying. Note the important distinction: an extension to file does not mean an extension to pay. You are still expected to pay the amount of taxes that you owe even though the exact amount is unknown. You still have to pay interest on any underpayment, and potential penalties apply if you pay less than 90 percent of your tax bill.

Breaking Arkansas Vows to Pursue Executions After Court Stay Upheld

You can file Form 4868 electronically or as a paper form. E-filings must be submitted by midnight local time on April 18; paper forms must be postmarked by April 18. The instructions for Form 4868 will tell you where to mail your paper copies, as well as outlining your payment options if you expect to owe. You will receive a confirmation when your e-filed extension is approved, but with a paper filing, you are only notified if the extension is rejected.

How can an automatic extension be rejected? That generally happens when the basic information does not match up, although your extension may be rejected if you grossly underestimate the amount of tax that you owe. A simple error like transposing numbers on your SSN or a mismatching address that was not updated with the IRS will keep your extension from being accepted. Notification in either case makes e-filing a safer option for extensions.

Tips Could Help You Get Money Back on Taxes

(Published Monday, April 10, 2017)

Extensions may also be granted under special circumstances such as military service in a combat zone (See IRS Publication 3, “Armed Forces’ Tax Guide”), or if you are a U.S. citizen living abroad and meet certain criteria (see IRS Publication 54, “Tax Guide for U.S. Citizens and Resident Aliens Abroad”).

Unless you live in one of the seven states that have no state income tax, you will also need to file a state tax extension. The procedure for filing state tax extensions varies by state, so contact your state tax agency to verify the rules. Some states grant a six-month extension automatically, others require that you file a request.

Just as with your federal return, you still have to pay your best estimate of the state taxes that you owe. If you can do so, it is best to err on the overpayment side. You will avoid any underpayment penalties and can receive a refund when you do file your state taxes.

Filing an extension can bring you peace of mind and keep you from making potentially costly tax mistakes. However, if possible you should plan to file your taxes on time next year and avoid the guesswork of how much you owe in taxes. Modify your filing and tracking system so that next year it consists of more than a shoebox full of wadded-up receipts.

Tax Day Tips: Beware of Scams, Reminders for Returns

NBC Bay Area Responds is taking questions from viewers about the IRS. Consumer Investigator Chris Chmura reports with a few topics we are helping them with. (Published Friday, April 14, 2017)

More From Our Partners at Moneytips:

