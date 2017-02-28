These Are North Texas' Largest Construction Projects

In a garden of skyscrapers and a tangle of highways, North Texas still finds a way to grow.

NBC 5 wanted to look at the largest construction projects in the largest cities in Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties.

According to Plano officials, their largest construction project is, easily, the new headquarters of Toyota.

At 2.1 million square feet, it’s not only humongous, but it will also mean money and momentum for the local economy. With it comes approximately 4,000 jobs for the area. City officials recently got a tour of the facility and walked away impressed.

Dallas’ largest project is the Union Project. Work crews are currently building the 800,000 square foot project that will house office, residential and retail spaces. It is set to open in 2018.

Denton’s major project is making a mark on the hospitality front. The new 70,000 square foot convention center and hotel is a part of the larger Rayzor Ranch project and should be completed later this year. The hotel floors are complete and now crews will work on the outside of the structure.

Fort Worth’s new multipurpose arena has an estimated price tag of $450 million. It will play host to the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo along with concerts and sports events. While it will not open until 2019, its huge parking garage will likely be finished in time to help ease parking pains during the 2018 Stock Show and Rodeo.