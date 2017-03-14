Free in flight meals are making a comeback — for some.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines announced Tuesday coach passengers flying coast-to-coast will be offered free meals.

The meal service launches on flights between New York JFK and the Californian cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco.

"Depending on the time of day, customers will be offered a continental breakfast or a boxed meal with a sandwich wrap, kettle chips and dessert," the airline said in a news release.

The meal service also includes a vegetarian option and a fruit and cheese plate.

American's announcement comes weeks after Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines debuted complimentary main cabin meals on select coast-to-coast flights.

The new meal service begins May 1.