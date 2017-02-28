Residents in an Arlington community say they feel duped by a roofing company that ran off with more than $40,000.

Several North Texans say a salesman named "Billy" came knocking at their door, representing SOS Roofing and Construction, and eventually got them to pay thousands of dollars for repairs.

Several months later, they say Billy vanished and the work never got done.

Billy saw our story that aired Monday morning and wanted to talk. He says he too was victimized by SOS Roofing and Construction and he's ready to set the record straight.

Altogether, Fielder's customers paid him tens of thousands of dollars. As of writing this story, none of their homes have been touched.

Fielder says that’s not his fault.

"I want each and every one of them to know I had no intentions, no part in this," Fielder told NBC 5 Responds on the phone. "If I knew that, I would have never taken the job I wouldn't knock on their door. I was under the impression they were going to get a new roof and that's all that I knew.".

According to Billy, he was merely the salesman.

He says he received signed contracts and checks and handed them over to the company's front office right away.

After several complaints and nonstop phone calls from customers, he says he went to the owner, Will Jenkins to get answers.

"His response to me was those are your customers, deal with them. Let them know we're behind schedule and we're going to put their roofs on."

Fielder says he was let go after questioning the owner about his business practices and where the customers' money was being used.

He has since moved to Arizona but says his time at SOS Roofing and Construction tarnished his reputation..

"If I want to start my own business, I can't now because my face and my name is out there in doing bad business. People are still calling my phone to this day and I don't know what to tell them."

Fielder says Will Jenkins has yet to pay him for several projects he completed, but would rather see the customers get their refunds first.

"I am so sorry from the bottom of my heart this happened to them," said Fielder.

We reached out to Will Jenkins after we spoke with Fielder. So far, we have not heard back from him. Earlier this month he told us:

“My company took on a massive workload this past year. We've faced great adversity, and are behind on our schedule...I promise when your home is next on my schedule I will be 100 percent focused on your project from start to finish."

We asked him if he would be willing to offer refunds due to the extensive delay, but he has not responded.