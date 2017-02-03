Deep Ellum Shop Priced Out of Neighborhood

A Deep Ellum store is about to become what it sells: vintage. The owner of Elluments says gentrification is forcing her to close her doors. (Published 26 minutes ago)

The signs in the window of Elluments in Deep Ellum are not subtle. The store is closing, according to the message on the signs, because of rising rents and gentrification.

"We don't fit the new mold," said owner Felicia Dunnican. "It feels like most of the retail has been run, out and we're being replaced by more bars and restaurants."

Elluments is a vintage store in the heart of Deep Ellum. It's eclectic and quirky, much like the neighborhood, but the neighborhood is starting to change.

Real estate prices in North Texas have been on the rise. It's a hot market. That's proving to be too much of a good thing for businesses like Elluments.

Dunnican said she learned at the end of the year her rent would triple in price.

"There's not enough perks to go along with that," she explained. "What I'm paying in rent should be reflective of what I'm surrounded by."

Dunnican points to homelessness, panhandling and crime. The neighborhood is also experiencing turnover. Old businesses are leaving, and new ones are popping up.

"Definitely more Uptown down here," Dunnican said. "Nothing wrong with Uptown, but Uptown is Uptown. This is Deep Ellum."

The store has to close by the end of February. Dunnican says she will go back to her roots, online retail.

"Until the next place comes along," said Dunnican.