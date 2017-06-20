Dallas Lands Near Top of List of 'Troubled' Housing Markets

You've likely heard the North Texas real estate market is booming. That's usually a good thing. But at least one new report says not so fast.

Nationwide Mutual Insurance's quarterly housing market report blames tight inventories and soaring prices for putting part of North Texas near the top of the list of "troubled" U.S. housing markets.

Five Texas cities made the list: Victoria is ranked last, but Dallas, Plano and Irving aren't too far behind.

According to Nationwide, the Dallas area was the only top-40 market to get a negative rating in its quarterly housing report.

North Texas has been getting bad marks from analysts for several years because of the rate at which home prices have spiked. The area's home prices have risen by more than 50 percent in the last five years, and they're currently at a record high.

The number one market for housing, according to Nationwide, is Lancaster, Pennsylvania, near Philadelphia.