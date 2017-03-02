D/FW Airport Chief Joins Political Push to Raise Passengers Fees | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
D/FW Airport Chief Joins Political Push to Raise Passengers Fees

    The chief executive of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport has joined a push in Congress to raise the fees that airports can charge passengers to fund infrastructure improvements.

    D/FW chief Sean Donohue and other U.S. airport executives told a House transportation subcommittee Wednesday that it's "critical" airports be allowed to increase the "passenger facility charge." Airports can currently charge up to $4.50 per each air traveler.

