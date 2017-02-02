Some Copenhagen, Cope, Husky and Skoal smokeless tobacco products are being recalled after reports of metal objects have been found in the tobacco in six states.
U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company voluntarily issued the recall after receiving eight complaints from customers who found metal objects in the tobacco in Indiana, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Ohio.
No injuries have been reported.
The products affected by the recall were manufactured at the company's facility in Franklin Park, Illinois. Consumers can go to USSTCProductRecall.com and enter their can's UPC code and Trace code to see if their can is included in the recall.
A full list of recalled products is below.
Cope Brand
- Long Cut Straight
Copenhagen Brand
- Extra Long Cut Natural
- Long Cut Mint
- Long Cut Southern Blend
- Pouch Mint
- Pouch Wintergreen
- Long Cut (overseas military only)
- Fine Cut (overseas military only)
- Long Cut Straight (overseas military only)
- Long Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)
- Pouch (overseas military only)
- Fine Cut Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)
- Long Cut Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)
- Pouch Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)
Husky Brand
- Fine Cut Natural
- Long Cut Straight
- Long Cut Wintergreen
Skoal Brand
- Bandit Mint
- Bandit Wintergreen
- Long Cut Apple Tobacco Blend
- Long Cut Berry Tobacco Blend
- Long Cut Cherry
- Long Cut Citrus Tobacco Blend
- Long Cut Classic
- Long Cut Peach Tobacco Blend
- Long Cut Spearmint
- Pouch Apple Tobacco Blend
- Pouch Berry Tobacco Blend
- Pouch Citrus Tobacco Blend
- Snus Mint
- Snus Smooth Mint
- Xtra Long Cut Mint
- Xtra Long Cut Rich Tobacco Blend
- Xtra Long Cut Wintergreen
- Xtra Pouch Crisp Tobacco Blend
- Xtra Pouch Mint Blend
- Xtra Pouch Rich Tobacco Blend
- Fine Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)
- Long Cut Mint (overseas military only)
- Long Cut Straight (overseas military only)
- Long Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)
- Pouch Mint (overseas military only)
- Pouches Wintergreen (overseas military only)
Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA Center for Tobacco Products safety reporting portal.