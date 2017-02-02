Some Copenhagen, Cope, Husky and Skoal smokeless tobacco products are being recalled after reports of metal objects have been found in the tobacco in six states.

U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company voluntarily issued the recall after receiving eight complaints from customers who found metal objects in the tobacco in Indiana, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Ohio.

No injuries have been reported.

The products affected by the recall were manufactured at the company's facility in Franklin Park, Illinois. Consumers can go to USSTCProductRecall.com and enter their can's UPC code and Trace code to see if their can is included in the recall.

A full list of recalled products is below.

Cope Brand

Long Cut Straight

Copenhagen Brand

Extra Long Cut Natural

Long Cut Mint

Long Cut Southern Blend

Pouch Mint

Pouch Wintergreen

Long Cut (overseas military only)

Fine Cut (overseas military only)

Long Cut Straight (overseas military only)

Long Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)

Pouch (overseas military only)

Fine Cut Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)

Long Cut Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)

Pouch Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)

Husky Brand

Fine Cut Natural

Long Cut Straight

Long Cut Wintergreen

Skoal Brand

Bandit Mint

Bandit Wintergreen

Long Cut Apple Tobacco Blend

Long Cut Berry Tobacco Blend

Long Cut Cherry

Long Cut Citrus Tobacco Blend

Long Cut Classic

Long Cut Peach Tobacco Blend

Long Cut Spearmint

Pouch Apple Tobacco Blend

Pouch Berry Tobacco Blend

Pouch Citrus Tobacco Blend

Snus Mint

Snus Smooth Mint

Xtra Long Cut Mint

Xtra Long Cut Rich Tobacco Blend

Xtra Long Cut Wintergreen

Xtra Pouch Crisp Tobacco Blend

Xtra Pouch Mint Blend

Xtra Pouch Rich Tobacco Blend

Fine Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)

Long Cut Mint (overseas military only)

Long Cut Straight (overseas military only)

Long Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)

Pouch Mint (overseas military only)

Pouches Wintergreen (overseas military only)

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA Center for Tobacco Products safety reporting portal.