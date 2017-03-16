They're marketed as being "Built Ford Tough," and having "Rock-solid Durability" and sales show many people sign on. Ford sold almost 58,000 of their F-150s in January alone. It's the best selling pickup truck in the US.

A New York man has filed a lawsuit taking issue with Ford's marketing claims. Sadly, this "Built Ford Tough" vehicle possesses an elemental defect: it's doors won't lock when the temperature drops below freezing.

Responds Why You May Regret Passing on 401K

Ford recalled more than 800,000 sedans and small SUVs last year for a door latch spring that could break. But it didn't apply to the F-150.

Brandon Kommmer, who filed the lawsuit, said he had problems with his front, rear, driver and passenger doors that would not latch closed, an electric lock that would not open, door handles that wouldn't move and locks that wouldn't release.

Responds Online Puppy Shoppers Left Heartbroken

The lawsuit said Ford sent notes to dealers on how to fix door latch issues on F-150s but didn't notify consumers. Those consumers continue to experience the same problem.

NBC 5 reached out to Ford early this morning for their take on all this, they confirm they received our message but they didn't get back to us with a response just yet.