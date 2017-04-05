Boeing's New Global Service Unit Moving to Plano

Boeing has announced they are moving the headquarters of its new Global Services business unit to Plano in July.

The new HQ will be located in the Legacy West mixed-use development located near the Dallas North Tollway.

Boeing's "Global Services" business unit sells parts to other airplane companies and provides airplane servicing.

Global Services President and CEO Stan Deal, as well as several of his leadership team and support staff will be located at the site, equating to about 50 employees. The facility will serve as a central hub for approximately 20,000 employees located around the world.

"Texas continues to be a global powerhouse in business expansion and relocation because of our economic policies that encourage industry leaders, like Boeing, to expand their operations here," Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement. "As governor, I will continue to promote a low-tax and reasonable regulatory environment that removes barriers to entry and provides certainty for developing industries. I am proud to welcome Boeing's new Global Services unit to Texas and look forward to working with them further to continue their expansion in the Lone Star State."

Boeing officials said they chose Plano because it's centrally located within Boeing's U.S. footprint, has good proximity to major operations for commercial customers and defense partners and serves as a transportation hub that will allow the company to reach customers quickly and efficiently.

"We are excited to establish the Global Services headquarters in Plano," Deal said in a statement. "We have a fixed focus on serving our customers worldwide, and this location assists in our mission of providing uncompromising service worldwide."

"On behalf of The City of Plano, we are thrilled to welcome an iconic 100-year- innovative company like Boeing," Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere said in a statement. "Through the partnership with our city and the many amenities of Legacy West, we look forward to helping Boeing Global Services deliver on its mission."