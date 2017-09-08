Hurricane Irma’s Path of Destruction - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

Hurricane Irma’s Path of Destruction

Hurricane Irma has cut a huge path of destruction through several Caribbean islands on its path toward the United States. See what the aftermath looked like as some of those islands began to recover.

