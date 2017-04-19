Another school district has cut ties with Dallas County Schools.

After six years, the White Settlement Independent School District is switching from DCS. Trustees recently approved a three-year contract with Goldstar Transit.

While trying to recover from serious financial issues the beleagured bus agency has recently lost contracts with the Coppell and Weatheford ISDs.

Meanwhile, DCS interim Superintendent Leatha Mullins is trying to hold off a legislative panel recommending the agency be put out of business.