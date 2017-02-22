Texas Education Agency Reviewing Complaint Regarding DCS

The Texas Education Agency confirms it has received a complaint regarding Dallas County Schools.

The agency confirms the complaint was received Friday, one day after NBC 5 investigates reported that DCS donated taxpayer money to a non-profit run by DCS superintendent Rick Sorrells.

At this point the, TEA says it is conducting a review which determines whether or not an investigation is warranted.

A government source tells NBC 5 Investigates the complaint included a link to a video and that TEA has set the complaint for expedited review which means that review could be complete in several weeks.

Last week, NBC 5 Investigates reported DCS made more than $4,600 in donations to the White Rock Lake Foundation, a non-profit that supports the White Rock Lake Park.

DCS Superintendent Rick Sorrells is president of that non-profit and an assistant DCS superintendent served as treasurer of the foundation.

Records show some of the money DCS gave the foundation helped sponsor an annual golf tournament.

Photos of the golf event posted online show the tournament was also sponsored by a vendor that had government contracts with DCS.

Sorrells says the donations DCS made were legal - and that DCS gives money to community groups to build relationships within the communities where DCS buses students.

Legal experts tell us public agencies can only gift taxpayer money to private groups if they can prove the donation benefited the public.

In a message from a public relations firm on Wednesday, Sorrells said he has not been contacted by the TEA and has no knowledge of a review.

For months, Sorrells has declined to speak with NBC 5 on camera.