Dallas County Schools Superintendent Set to Step Down

Board considers bailout plan for financially troubled agency

By Scott Friedman

    State Sen. Royce West (D-Dallas) says it's time for Dallas County Schools Superintendent Rick Sorrells to step down but doesn't support a bill filed by State Sen. Don Huffines (R-Dallas) calling for the agency's dismantling.

    A Dallas County Schools board committee recommended Wednesday approving a retirement agreement for Superintendent Rick Sorrells, paving the way for him to leave the agency.

    The leader of the troubled school bus agency planned to meet with the full board Wednesday to discuss his future after Texas Sen. Royce West (D-Dallas) called for him to resign after a series of reports highlighted serious safety concerns and numerous financial problems.

    A meeting agenda posted online earlier in the week said the board would meet to "consider appointing an interim superintendent" and to "consider ... authorizing a search for a permanent superintendent."

    The committee Wednesday recommended taking no action on appointing an interim superintendent at this time and made no announcement on when Sorrells may retire.

    [DFW] Dallas County Schools Responds to Call for Abolition, Resignation (Raw Video)
    Dallas County Schools Superintendent Rick Sorrells and Board President Larry Duncan responded Tuesday to a call for the superintendent's resignation as well as a bill that would abolish the beleaguered school bus provider by 2018.
    Prior to Wednesday's meeting, Sorrells refused to offer details about his future and would only say the discussion would be between he and the board and wasn't something he would discuss before then.

    For months Sorrells dodged questions about the spiraling troubles at DCS. First a scandal involving taxpayer money used to pay tickets for bus drivers who ran red lights and then a budget crisis tied to a risky school bus stop-arm camera program.

    Records distributed at Wednesday's meeting showed DCS would run out of money to operate by May unless the full board approves a bailout plan on the table today.

    The bailout plan would cost DCS taxpayers at least an additional $14 Million in interest payments. DCS is seeking to extend the amount of time the agency has to pay off its debts.

    [DFW] DCS Superintendent Rick Sorrells May Resign
    It appears the man in charge of Dallas County Schools may be on his way out.
