Dallas County Schools Responds to Senator's Plan to Dismantle Bus Company | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas County Schools Responds to Senator's Plan to Dismantle Bus Company

    Dallas County Schools has scheduled a news conference for 11:30 a.m. to respond to a bill proposed by Sen. Don Huffines (R-Dallas) that would abolish the beleaguered school bus provider.

    Huffines announced his plan Tuesday morning in Austin, filing Senate Bill 1122 which "creates an orderly and thoughtful wind-down of Dallas County Schools, followed by complete abolition."  A statement from Huffines' office can be seen below.

    NBC 5 Investigates has recently reported that DCS owes about $14 million in debt payments and is $40 million off budget.  That news came after NBC 5 reports that bus drivers with DCS were racing through red lights while others were making students late for class by running off schedule.

    NBC 5 Investigates reported Monday night that Huffines' abolition plan would shutter the agency by September 2018.

    "Students and parents deserve better than DCS.," Huffines said in a news release Tuesday. "When a child boards a school bus, parents should be able to trust that he or she will arrive at school safely and on time. This is a promise that DCS has broken repeatedly, and that's unacceptable. DCS has put students at risk, and for that, I am seeking to do right by students and parents by abolishing this dangerous bureaucracy."

    Published 1 minute ago

