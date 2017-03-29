The Coppell ISD voted Tuesday to terminate their $4.4 million contract with Dallas County Schools.

The district's deal will come to an end this summer, before the start of the 2017-2018 school year, on Aug. 1.

This is the second district to terminate their agreement with the troubled district.

Last week, the Weatherford Independent School District board of trustees voted to terminate the $1.3 million contract that went into effect in August 2016. The Weatherford ISD contract was scheduled to expire in 2019 and will now end in June.

NBC 5 has learned Coppell is expected to sign a new contract with Durham School Services of Illinois. Durham operates more than 16,300 buses in 400 school districts in 32 states.