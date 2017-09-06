Kids Pick Top 25 Toys for the Holidays: Walmart

Kids check out and play with toys ahead of the top 25 being selected.

Walmart unveiled Wednesday a list of top toys for the holidays chosen by kids.

This year's list includes collectibles, like the Hatchimals Surprise, Fingerlings and a Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit, as well as more active toys like the Frozen Sleigh and the Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K.

There are even some life-like characters that made the list -- names familiar to parents will be Doc McStuffins, Paw Patrol and DC's Super Friends.

The Top 25 were not ranked in any particular order and can be seen below by category.

Interactive and Collectible

Hatchimals Surprise (*coming soon, details to be released Oct. 6)

Fingerlings (Pictured)

littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit

Num Noms Nail Polish Maker

FurReal Friends Roarin’ Tyler The Playful Tiger

Barbie DreamHorse and Doll

Fisher-Price Zoom ’n Crawl Monster

L.O.L. Surprise Fizz Factory

Soggy Doggy Board Game

Mayka Toy Block Tape

Make 'em Move

Frozen Sleigh (*Walmart exclusive)

Adventure Force Light Command Light-Up Motorized Blaster (*Walmart exclusive)

Monster Jam Grave Digger (*Walmart exclusive)

Huffy Electric Green Machine Trike

Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K

RECOIL Starter Set

New Bright Radio Control Tumblebee (Pictured)

VTech Pop-a-Balls Drop and Pop Ball Pit (*Walmart exclusive)

Radio Control DashCam (*Walmart exclusive)

Dusty the Super Duper Garbage Truck

Life-Like Licenses