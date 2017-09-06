Kids Pick Top 25 Toys for the Holidays: Walmart

Walmart unveiled Wednesday a list of top toys for the holidays chosen by kids.
This year's list includes collectibles, like the Hatchimals Surprise, Fingerlings and a Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit, as well as more active toys like the Frozen Sleigh and the Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K.
There are even some life-like characters that made the list -- names familiar to parents will be Doc McStuffins, Paw Patrol and DC's Super Friends.
The Top 25 were not ranked in any particular order and can be seen below by category.
Interactive and Collectible
- Hatchimals Surprise (*coming soon, details to be released Oct. 6)
- Fingerlings (Pictured)
- littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit
- Num Noms Nail Polish Maker
- FurReal Friends Roarin’ Tyler The Playful Tiger
- Barbie DreamHorse and Doll
- Fisher-Price Zoom ’n Crawl Monster
- L.O.L. Surprise Fizz Factory
- Soggy Doggy Board Game
- Mayka Toy Block Tape
Make 'em Move
- Frozen Sleigh (*Walmart exclusive)
- Adventure Force Light Command Light-Up Motorized Blaster (*Walmart exclusive)
- Monster Jam Grave Digger (*Walmart exclusive)
- Huffy Electric Green Machine Trike
- Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K
- RECOIL Starter Set
- New Bright Radio Control Tumblebee (Pictured)
- VTech Pop-a-Balls Drop and Pop Ball Pit (*Walmart exclusive)
- Radio Control DashCam (*Walmart exclusive)
- Dusty the Super Duper Garbage Truck
Life-Like Licenses
- Imaginext DC Super Friends Batman Batbot Xtreme
- Paw Patrol My Size Lookout Tower
- Disney/Pixar Cars 3 Ultimate Florida Speedway
- Mickey and the Roadster Racers Transforming Hot Rod Mickey
- Disney Junior Doc McStuffins Baby All in One Nursery (Pictured)
